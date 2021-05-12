Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,711. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

