Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.46

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.46 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 408.60 ($5.34). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 6,616,373 shares traded.

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville acquired 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375.

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

