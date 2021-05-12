Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 100,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,880,131 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $33.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

