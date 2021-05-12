AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $881.97 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

