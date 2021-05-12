AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,176. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $884.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

