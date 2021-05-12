AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,176. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $884.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.