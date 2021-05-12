Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $52.74

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.74, but opened at $50.00. Axonics shares last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 18,829 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axonics by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 76,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

