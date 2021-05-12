Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $18.45 Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.31.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $94.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

