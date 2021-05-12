Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. On average, analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

AYTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.