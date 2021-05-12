B. Riley Comments on Monroe Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.20 million, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.94.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.