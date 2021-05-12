B. Riley Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 665.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

