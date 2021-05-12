B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$204,054.24 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.08. 2,320,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,688. The company has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.65.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

