Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €145.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a twelve month high of €137.40 ($161.65). The stock has a market cap of $929.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.