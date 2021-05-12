Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.09

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.09 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 317.60 ($4.15). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 310.40 ($4.06), with a volume of 1,242,611 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

