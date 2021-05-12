Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.28

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $21.97. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 87,763 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000.
Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
