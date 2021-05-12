Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.28

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $21.97. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 87,763 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

