BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.67. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3,268,295 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

