Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $3,843,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

BSAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

