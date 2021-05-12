Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Down to $31.95

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $30.72. Bancolombia shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 336 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

