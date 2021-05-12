Band Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194.73 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $16.20 or 0.00029853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $331.94 million and approximately $194.73 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.