Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.550 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.63.

BAND stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

