Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $358.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

