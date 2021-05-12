Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 121,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 333.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

