Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 121,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 333.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.