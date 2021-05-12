Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $13.50. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 87,542 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $225.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

