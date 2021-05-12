Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.77 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.24. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

