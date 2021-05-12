Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €73.50 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €73.50 ($86.47) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

