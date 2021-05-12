Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.90 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

ETR O2D opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.42 and its 200-day moving average is €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

