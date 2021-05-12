Barclays Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,740.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $42.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,205.28. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,178.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Booking by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

