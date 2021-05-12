Barclays Raises Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $100.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Bunge has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

