Barclays Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 52 week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52 week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is €250.86 and its 200-day moving average is €194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 87.20.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.