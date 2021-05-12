Barclays Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €219.08 ($257.74).

ALV stock opened at €210.90 ($248.12) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €216.54 and its 200-day moving average is €200.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

