Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460.25 ($6.01).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13).

In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 84,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total value of £412,374.20 ($538,769.53). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

