Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.44. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 21,931 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.31.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

