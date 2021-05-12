Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 835

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.54 ($9.94).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 765.61 ($10.00) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.71.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

