Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 835

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.54 ($9.94).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 765.61 ($10.00) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.71.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

