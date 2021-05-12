Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Down to $79.25

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.25, but opened at $74.38. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

