Barrington Research Weighs in on ModivCare Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ModivCare has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $184.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,987,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $18,589,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.