Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on BASFY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. Basf has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $21.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

