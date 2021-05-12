Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $2.23 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $110,586.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00004122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001270 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001444 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003980 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000038 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,749,955 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

