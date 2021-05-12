Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.85. 47,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,055,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.