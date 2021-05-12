Bear Creek Mining Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bear Creek Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.05 million and a PE ratio of -13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

