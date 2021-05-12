Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

ETR BC8 opened at €150.35 ($176.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €165.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

