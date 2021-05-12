Beefy.Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.41 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,314.37 or 0.02622341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $94.63 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00071545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00344294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

