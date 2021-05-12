Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Capitalization of $552,428.02

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $552,428.02 and $129,158.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,656,245 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

