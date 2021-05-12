Bela (BELA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 41.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $98,454.15 and approximately $110.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

