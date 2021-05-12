Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Belden also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Belden has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.