Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

BDC traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

