Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0575

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Beldex has a total market cap of $56.39 million and $147,182.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

