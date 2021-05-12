Belt (BELT) Price Hits $60.62 on Major Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $60.62 or 0.00119221 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $109.39 million and $574,080.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

