Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $37.02 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $37.02 million and $602,174.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 100,660,092 coins and its circulating supply is 31,842,175 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

