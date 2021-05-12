BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.