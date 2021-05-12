Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.30 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.76) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.16 ($10.78).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.78 and its 200-day moving average is €8.42. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.