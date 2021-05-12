Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Eurocell stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 288 ($3.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.45. The firm has a market cap of £321.08 million and a PE ratio of -137.00. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

